Philip O. Peterson, 62, died March 31, 2019 in Fort Pierce, Florida. Mr. Peterson was born in South Bend, Indiana and resided in Fort Pierce, Florida. He graduated from Elkhart Memorial High School in 1974 and then attended Indiana University. He was a member of the United States Golf Association since 1987.

Philip had a home in northwest Georgia that was a very special place to him where he visited often. He was a sports fanatic, especially his beloved Notre Dame Irish and Green Bay Packers. History recountal buff (politicians, war-time battles/heroes) and excelled at trivia games where he met the love of his life. He loved the outdoors, gardening (especially growing fresh herbs) and his woodwork was to perfection.

His passion for golf course maintenance started when he was 18 years old here in Florida. As a golf course superintendent, he completed several course renovations (2017 PGA Champions Tour, The Old Course at Broken Sound, Boca Raton, FL) with much success.

Survivors include his loving companion, Marcia (Evans) Haines of Fort Pierce, Florida; Mother, Gretta Peterson of Goshen, Indiana; sister, Amy (David) Reeb of Cincinnati, Ohio; and brother, Steve Peterson of Elkhart, Indiana.

He was predeceased in death by his Father, David Peterson, and brother, John Peterson.

Visitation is from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 West Windsor St., Montpelier, IN 47359 on Friday, April 26, 2019. Service will follow at 3:00 on Friday, April 26th with burial immediately afterwards in Hartford City at the IOOFC (Independent Order of Odd Fellows Cemetery) Hartford City, Indiana.

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, Montpelier, IN.

