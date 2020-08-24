Phyllis L. Smith, 92, of Brownsburg, IN, formerly of Hartford City, IN, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Hendricks Regional Hospital in Danville, IN. She was born on Thursday, April 26, 1928, in French Township, Adams County, IN. She married Lawrence E. "Gene" Smith on Saturday, November 6, 1954 in Bluffton, IN; he preceded her in death on May 14, 2012. Phyllis attended the Kirkland Twp. High School in Adams County. She spent her early years in Bluffton, IN, and met Gene on the Bluffton courthouse square where he shared his popcorn. She worked various jobs at the early age of 16 and her favorite work memories were as an operator for Indiana Bell Telephone and nurse aid at the Bluffton Clinic. She also worked at Montpelier Glove Factory, ARMCO, and Hartford Novelty.

Phyllis lived in Hartford City for 60 years. She was an active member of the First Church of the Nazarene in Hartford City, and an avid genealogist who traced generations of her families as far back as the 1600's.

Phyllis was devoted to her family and will be sadly missed by her Son - Lester R. (Shonda) Smith, Marion, IN, Daughter - Rhonda S. (Jerry) Orem, Brownsburg, IN, Sister - Nilah (Robert) Fischer, Morton, IL, Sister-in-Law - Evelyn Hackenjos, Monroe, IN, Brother - Myron Hackenjos, Ft. Wayne, IN, Sister - Fern Kaehr, Lynden, WA, Sister - Dema Hackenjos, Monroe, IN, Grandchildren - Daniel (Kelsey) Smith, Osceola, IN, Jennifer (Nick) Hanson, Colorado Springs, CO, Andrea Orem, Brownsburg, IN, Jenna Orem, Brownsburg, IN, Great Grandchild - Caspian Hanson, and 16 nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her Father - Andrew Hackenjos, Mother - Silvia (Kohler) Hackenjos, Husband - Lawrence E. Smith, and Brothers - Glenn Hackenjos, and Carl Hackenjos, Sister-in-Laws – Kathryn Hackenjos, and Lorine Hackenjos, and Brother-in-Law Ronald Kaehr.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home 109 W Windsor St Montpelier on Friday, August 28, 2020 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM.

A service to celebrate her life will follow at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home at 2:00 PM on Friday, August 28, 2020 with Rev. C. Steven High officiating. Interment will follow in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Warren.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic we ask that everyone please practice social distancing while inside the Funeral Home.

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.

