Rex K. Chaney
1938 - 2020
Rex K Chaney, 82, prominent local businessman, passed away September 29, 2020 in Miller's Merry Manor.
He was born in Hartford City on August 1, 1938 to Joseph A. and Elizabeth Ida (Mauck} Chaney. He graduated from Hartford City High School in 1956, attended Ball State University and served two years in the U. S. Army.
His marriage to Fredricca Anne Markin was June 6, 1959. Her death occurred May 16, 2019.
Rex was Vice President of Pacesetter Bank, part-owner of Bonham Insurance, Classic Boutique, Fashion Crossroads and TWO Manufacturing, all in Hartford City.
He was a member and Trustee of Grace United Methodist Church, a member and 33rd Degree Mason of Blackford Lodge #106, Scottish Rite Valley of Fort Wayne, and Blackford Shrine Club. He was a former member of Elks Lodge #625 and past president of Kiwanis Club. He had served as Blackford County Commissioner for 3 terms.
Surviving are: 2 daughters, Linda (Kevin) Karr and Leisa (Dave) Fillman, of St. Louis, MO; one daughter-in-law, Judith Chaney, Fort Wayne; 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren and 2 sisters-in-law, Patty Poulson and Sue Chaney.
He was preceded in death by his wife, son, Steve, parents and 3 brothers, Harrold (wife, Roberta), James Chaney and Jack (Margot) Chaney.
Rex was guided by his love of God, family, friends and his community. Rex adored his childhood sweetheart, Anne. Throughout his life, Rex exampled to others love, compassion, kindness and encouragement. In the last days of his life, Rex remained positive and gracious. He will be missed by many.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Hartford City Cemetery.
The family requests memorials be sent to: Grace United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 466, Hartford City, IN
Waters Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
Visit watersfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences to the family.

Published in Hartford City News Times from Sep. 30 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Waters Funeral Home
501 W Washington St
Hartford City, IN 47348
(765) 348-0710
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
October 1, 2020
So very sorry to hear about Rex death; I knew him and Anne for many years. Patty and I are very good friends. Our thought and prayers are with the family
Sandy Wilcoxon Ely
Friend
September 30, 2020
What a wonderful man I will miss him. I know he is a piece with his wife Ann and son Steve. He loved his daughters so much.
Jodi
Friend
September 30, 2020
To Linda, knowing both your mother and father was a Gods honest pleasure. I Loved your mother, Anne, dearly. Rex, was the kindest and most whole hearted man i’ve ever met. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Lexi
Friend
