Riley Brandon Garrett, 24, of Muncie, previously of Montpelier, gave up his battle with anxiety and depression and passed away on the end of July 2019. He was born on January 20, 1995 at Ball Hospital in Muncie, IN. to Eric and Jenny (Johnson) Garrett.
As a youngster on the farm, Riley enjoyed learning about snakes and butterflies and listening to birds and could imitate many of the bird songs. He liked reading and, music and learned to play the clarinet in elementary and continued in the Blackford High School band. He enjoyed singing in the choir and developed a deep bass voice which he loved to entertain his little cousins with. He also played the piano and taught himself how to play the guitar and ukulele.
Besides being in band and choir while in High School, he had roles in three Blackford High School Theatre Department productions: "Suessical the Musical", "Clue the Musical" and "El Phantismo".
Riley helped out on the family farm working ground, driving the grain cart, spreading fertilizer, clearing ditch banks and planting. After graduation from Blackford High School with the class of 2013, Riley attended Ivy Tech for a while and worked at Marsh grocery store, and then he worked at the Dollar General warehouse and last worked at the Muncie north Walmart store.
Besides his parents, Riley is greatly missed by his best friend and sister, Katie Garett, his Grandparents- Dean and Jeannine Garrett and Aunts, Uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his Grandfather- James Johnson and Grandmother- Donna Johnson.
Family and Friends may gather to share and remember at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St., Montpelier, IN on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM.
A service to celebrate Riley's life will follow at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home at 3:00 PM with Pastor Glenn Greiner officiating.
Preferred memorials: Hester Hollis Concern Center, 118 E. Washington St., Hartford City, IN, 47348, and even though Riley did not have an addiction you may also send donations to Brianna's Hope, c/o Pleasantdale UM Church, 6007 E. 300 N., Montpelier, IN 47359.
Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.
Published in Hartford City News Times from Aug. 30 to Sept. 11, 2019