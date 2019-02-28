Robert L. Armstrong, 68, of Montpelier, IN, passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Waters Edge Village in Muncie, IN. He was born on Thursday, August 3, 1950, in Buffalo, NY. Robert attended Buffalo, NY schools. He was a believer of the Catholic faith. Robert was a U.S. Marine Corp. and a U.S. Vietnam veteran. Robert was an engineer at Norfolk & Southern Railroad system. He formally played in a Rambling Band. He enjoyed fishing, playing the drums, and the guitar. But above all, he loved family gatherings.
Loving Survivors include his Daughter - Dawn Castor, Hartford City, IN, Son - David W. Armstrong, Muncie, IN, Son - Donald E. (Wife-Amber) Armstrong, Montpelier, IN, Daughter - Barbara A. (Husband-James) Barth, Muncie, IN, Step-Son - Sean (Wife-Christine) Schultz, Montpelier, IN, Sister - Barbara Doyle, Palmdale, CA, 19 Grandchildren, and 11 Great Grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his Father - Robert Armstrong, Mother - Jeanette (DuQuete) Armstrong, 1st Wife - Urlyn L. (Wood) Armstrong, 2nd Wife - Monica (Lugar) Armstrong, and Brother - Richard Armstrong.
Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home 109 W Windsor St Montpelier on Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM.
Burial will follow in the Brookside Memorial Park in Montpelier.
Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.
Online condolences may be made at www.glancyfuneralhomes.com
Walker & Glancy Funeral Homes
109 W Windsor St
Montpelier, IN 47359
(765) 728-2414
Published in Hartford City News Times from Feb. 28 to Mar. 13, 2019