Obituary



Loving Survivors include his Daughter - Dawn Castor, Hartford City, IN, Son - David W. Armstrong, Muncie, IN, Son - Donald E. (Wife-Amber) Armstrong, Montpelier, IN, Daughter - Barbara A. (Husband-James) Barth, Muncie, IN, Step-Son - Sean (Wife-Christine) Schultz, Montpelier, IN, Sister - Barbara Doyle, Palmdale, CA, 19 Grandchildren, and 11 Great Grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his Father - Robert Armstrong, Mother - Jeanette (DuQuete) Armstrong, 1st Wife - Urlyn L. (Wood) Armstrong, 2nd Wife - Monica (Lugar) Armstrong, and Brother - Richard Armstrong.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home 109 W Windsor St Montpelier on Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

Burial will follow in the Brookside Memorial Park in Montpelier.

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.

Online condolences may be made at Robert L. Armstrong, 68, of Montpelier, IN, passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Waters Edge Village in Muncie, IN. He was born on Thursday, August 3, 1950, in Buffalo, NY. Robert attended Buffalo, NY schools. He was a believer of the Catholic faith. Robert was a U.S. Marine Corp. and a U.S. Vietnam veteran. Robert was an engineer at Norfolk & Southern Railroad system. He formally played in a Rambling Band. He enjoyed fishing, playing the drums, and the guitar. But above all, he loved family gatherings.Loving Survivors include his Daughter - Dawn Castor, Hartford City, IN, Son - David W. Armstrong, Muncie, IN, Son - Donald E. (Wife-Amber) Armstrong, Montpelier, IN, Daughter - Barbara A. (Husband-James) Barth, Muncie, IN, Step-Son - Sean (Wife-Christine) Schultz, Montpelier, IN, Sister - Barbara Doyle, Palmdale, CA, 19 Grandchildren, and 11 Great Grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his Father - Robert Armstrong, Mother - Jeanette (DuQuete) Armstrong, 1st Wife - Urlyn L. (Wood) Armstrong, 2nd Wife - Monica (Lugar) Armstrong, and Brother - Richard Armstrong.Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home 109 W Windsor St Montpelier on Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM.Burial will follow in the Brookside Memorial Park in Montpelier.Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.Online condolences may be made at www.glancyfuneralhomes.com Funeral Home Walker & Glancy Funeral Homes

109 W Windsor St

Montpelier , IN 47359

(765) 728-2414 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Hartford City News Times from Feb. 28 to Mar. 13, 2019 Print | Return to today's Local Obituaries for Hartford City News Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close