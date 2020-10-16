1/1
Robert P. "Bob" Wright
1935 - 2020
Robert "Bob" P. Wright, 85, of Nineveh, passed away peacefully October 8, 2020. He was born January 17, 1935 to the late Paul E. and Charlotte Lee Wright. Bob was a graduate of Hartford City High School, where he played football, basketball and track. He received his Bachelor's Degree from Hanover College and was the Football MVP in 1956 and was a member of Phi Gamma Delta fraternity. Bob proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He married Anita F. Bartling. Bob began his career in banking and worked for Associates Investment Co., Merchants National Bank, and PNC.
Bob is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Anita Wright; children, Nancy (Russell) Byrd, Michael (Shari) Wright and Richard (Eileen) Wright; seven grandchildren; and two great-granddaughters. He was preceded in death by a sister, Jacqueline Ridgeway.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Church of the Lakes and/or Brown County Community Foundation. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Final care and arrangements are entrusted to Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel. www.shirleybrothers.com.

Published in Hartford City News Times from Oct. 16 to Oct. 28, 2020.
