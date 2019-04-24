Send Flowers Obituary



He will be sadly missed by his Mother - Rosella (Myers) Bauman, Pennville, IN, Daughter - Tori Ann (Husband-Cory) Hedden, Hartford City, IN, Grandchildren - Kendra Hedden, Kayla Hedden, Skyla Lukus, Alexis Schmidt, Kaiden Schmidt, Karter Schmidt, and 3 Great Grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his Father - Glen Bauman and his Daughter - Summer Schmidt.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St., Montpelier on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

A service to celebrate his life will be at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St., Montpelier at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 with the Rev. Dewey Zent officiating. Interment will follow in the Brookside Memorial Park in Montpelier.

Preferred memorials are to be made to the family for Funeral expenses.

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.

