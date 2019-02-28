Obituary



He will be sadly missed by his Wife - Catherine Ann (Lanahan) Enochs, Marana, AZ, Children - Nakoma Garcia, Colorado,Renee (Phil) Gregg, Marana, AZ, Jason (Kiley) Lanahan, Dacula, GA,Jessica (Sean) Fryman, Indianapolis, IN, Allison (John) Bennett, Greenfield, IN, Emma Enochs, Marana, AZ, and 8 Grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his Father - Lester L Enochs, and Mother - Josephine M. (Harter) Enochs.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home 109 W Windsor St Montpelier on Saturday, March 02, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM. A service to celebrate his life will follow at 3:00 PM on Saturday, March 02, 2019 with Martin & Ryan Ingram officiating.

Preferred memorials: In Lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations go to the donor's favorite charity.

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.

Ronald L. Enochs, 66, of Marana, AZ, formerly of Pennville, IN passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Casa De La Luz in Tucson, AZ. He was born on Wednesday, May 7, 1952, in Hartford City, IN. He married Catherine Ann (Lanahan) Enochs on Wednesday, June 06, 2001 in Sevierville, TN. Ron was a 1970 graduate of Pennville High School where he played basketball, ran track, and was a member of FFA. He attended Pleasantdale U.M Church. He went to apprenticeship school at IBEW in Kansas City. Ron had been a Jay & Blackford County farmer for 43 years. He was an electric contractor. He was a member of the IBEW Local 855 in Muncie, In. Ron enjoyed horseback riding, snow skiing, traveling, fishing, and big game hunting.

109 W Windsor St

Montpelier , IN 47359

