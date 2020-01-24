|
|
RONALD LEE HANNING, 81, of Lexington, Kentucky passed away at 9:03 p.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond, Kentucky.
He was a retired executive and a dedicated husband, father and grandfather. Ron was born on October 19, 1938 in Macomb, Illinois to Bernard Hanning and Genevieve (Friday) Hanning. Ron graduated from Macomb Senior High School in Macomb, Illinois in 1956. He graduated from Western Illinois University in 1960 and also served in the National Guard. Ron married Judy (Clay) Hanning in 1974 in Hartford City, Indiana and retired from 3M Company in 1996 where he spent 37 years of a successful career.
Ron will be sadly missed by his wife, Judy (Clay) Hanning; one son, David Hanning (Donna); four daughters, Ronda Bean (Bill), Brenda Scott (Tony), Bobbi Cook (Keith), Belinda Proctor (Leonard); 13 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by one son, Troy Wayne Hanning; one great-granddaughter, Selah Woodrum; one sister, Shirley Vail; and one brother, Roger Hanning.
Friends may call 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020 at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, 6670 McClellan Street, West Hamlin, WV 25571. Service will begin at 2:00 p.m. with Cecil Mullins officiating. Burial in Sanders Cemetery, Ranger, West Virginia.
Condolences can be made at www.handleyfh.com.
Published in Hartford City News Times from Jan. 24 to Feb. 5, 2020