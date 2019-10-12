Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walker & Glancy Funeral Homes
109 W Windsor St
Montpelier, IN 47359
(765) 728-2414
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Morgan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose A. Morgan


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rose A. Morgan Obituary
Rose A. Morgan, 82, of Montpelier, IN, went to be with her Lord surrounded by her family on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at her home in Montpelier, IN. She was born on Monday, September 13, 1937, in Blackford Co., IN. Rose attended the Montpelier schools. She was a member of the First Baptist Church, Montpelier, IN. where she was a Sunday school teacher. She worked for the IOOF and Brookside cemeteries for 14 years, after 29 years of service she retired from Sheller Globe in July of 1991. Rose was a loving Mother, Grandmother, and Great Grandmother and was always there for her family. Rose always had her door open and had babysat a lot of children in the community. She was a hard worker and always put others needs before her own. Along with babysitting she enjoyed being with family and going fishing.
She will be sadly missed by her Daughter s- Connie (husband, Rodger) Watt, Bluffton, IN, Pamela Ramseyer, Montpelier, IN, Margaret (husband, Kevin) Kuchcinski, Montpelier, IN, Angel (Mike) Bell, Warren, IN, Sisters - Helen Velasquez, Montpelier, IN, Madge Stevenson, Witchita Falls, TX, Florence (husband, Terry) Egly, Trenton, IN, Jennie Cox, Marion, IN, Cecile (husband, Danny) Velasquez, Poneto, IN, Patricia (husband, Jerry) Coleman, Albany, IN, Brother - William "Bill" Morgan, Montpelier, IN, Son in Law - Terry Hamilton, Montpelier, IN, Sister-in-law - Charlene Dearduff, West Virginia, 10 Grandchildren, and 16 Great Grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her Father - Cecil Woodrow Wilson, Mother - Olive Morgan, Husband - Charles H. Morgan, Daughter - Mary Hamilton, Sister - Paula Duquette, Sister - Charla Morgan, Brother - Bill Dearduff, Jr. Son in Law - Paul Ramseyer, Brother-in-law - Larry Cox, Grandchild - Jonathan Adney, and Great Grandchild - Lincoln Hamilton.
Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St., Montpelier on Monday, October 14, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM and from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 15, 2019.
A service to celebrate Rose's life will be at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 with Pastor Les Bantz officiating. Interment will follow in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Montpelier.
Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.
Online condolences may be made at www.glancyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Hartford City News Times on Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rose's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now