Rose A. Morgan, 82, of Montpelier, IN, went to be with her Lord surrounded by her family on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at her home in Montpelier, IN. She was born on Monday, September 13, 1937, in Blackford Co., IN. Rose attended the Montpelier schools. She was a member of the First Baptist Church, Montpelier, IN. where she was a Sunday school teacher. She worked for the IOOF and Brookside cemeteries for 14 years, after 29 years of service she retired from Sheller Globe in July of 1991. Rose was a loving Mother, Grandmother, and Great Grandmother and was always there for her family. Rose always had her door open and had babysat a lot of children in the community. She was a hard worker and always put others needs before her own. Along with babysitting she enjoyed being with family and going fishing.
She will be sadly missed by her Daughter s- Connie (husband, Rodger) Watt, Bluffton, IN, Pamela Ramseyer, Montpelier, IN, Margaret (husband, Kevin) Kuchcinski, Montpelier, IN, Angel (Mike) Bell, Warren, IN, Sisters - Helen Velasquez, Montpelier, IN, Madge Stevenson, Witchita Falls, TX, Florence (husband, Terry) Egly, Trenton, IN, Jennie Cox, Marion, IN, Cecile (husband, Danny) Velasquez, Poneto, IN, Patricia (husband, Jerry) Coleman, Albany, IN, Brother - William "Bill" Morgan, Montpelier, IN, Son in Law - Terry Hamilton, Montpelier, IN, Sister-in-law - Charlene Dearduff, West Virginia, 10 Grandchildren, and 16 Great Grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her Father - Cecil Woodrow Wilson, Mother - Olive Morgan, Husband - Charles H. Morgan, Daughter - Mary Hamilton, Sister - Paula Duquette, Sister - Charla Morgan, Brother - Bill Dearduff, Jr. Son in Law - Paul Ramseyer, Brother-in-law - Larry Cox, Grandchild - Jonathan Adney, and Great Grandchild - Lincoln Hamilton.
Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St., Montpelier on Monday, October 14, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM and from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 15, 2019.
A service to celebrate Rose's life will be at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 with Pastor Les Bantz officiating. Interment will follow in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Montpelier.
Published in Hartford City News Times on Oct. 12, 2019