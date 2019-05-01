Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hackman Family Funeral Homes - Hackman Chapel 114 S Nottawa St Sturgis , MI 49091 (269)-651-2331 Visitation 11:30 AM - 12:30 PM First Presbyterian Church 1320 S. Lakeview Ave Sturgis , MI View Map Memorial service 12:30 PM First Presbyterian Church 1320 S. Lakeview Ave Sturgis , MI View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ruth Ann Horton age 81 of Sturgis, Michigan passed away late Saturday morning April 27, 2019 at Thurston Woods Village in Sturgis.

She was born April 19, 1938 in Odessa, Texas daughter of the late Eva (Horan) Austin.

Ruth Ann resided in Sturgis since 1974 coming from Washington, Indiana and was a graduate with the class of 1956 from Dunkirk High School in Dunkirk, Indiana.

On September 20, 1959 in Dunkirk, Indiana she married Robert H. Horton who preceded her in death May 24, 2005.

Ruth Ann retired in 2007 from Katsco Credit Union in Sturgis following several years of dedicated employment.

She was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church in Sturgis where she sang in the choir and volunteered her time in the office. She was also a member of the Thurston Woods Auxiliary and enjoyed crocheting. Ruth Ann had a love for dogs especially her Shelties and loved time spent with family especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by one daughter: Shelia (Michael) VanMeter of Sturgis; one son: Robert Horton of Fort Lauderdale, Florida; two grandchildren: Douglas M. (Katelyn) VanMeter of Grovetown, Georgia and Katelyn N. (Edward) Scott of Holland; three great granddaughters: Harper Elizabeth VanMeter and Collins Anne VanMeter both of Grovetown, Georgia and Greyson Stone Scott of Holland; one brother: Johnny (Carol) Austin of Hartford City, Indiana and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother, husband and one brother and his wife: Kenneth and Carol Sue Austin.

In accordance with her wishes cremation has taken place. A graveside committal and burial of the ashes will take place at 11:00 A.M. Thursday at the Oak Lawn Cemetery in Sturgis. The family will receive friends from 11:30 A.M. – 12:30 P.M. Thursday at the First Presbyterian Church, 1320 S. Lakeview Ave. in Sturgis where a memorial service celebrating the life of Ruth Ann Horton will begin at 12:30 P.M. Thursday. The Rev. Michael Wicks will officiate. A continued time of fellowship and the sharing of a meal will follow the service in the church fellowship hall.

The Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 114 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis, MI 49091, 269-651-2331 is entrusted with the arrangements.

The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Mrs. Horton's memory consider Thurston Woods Village Activities Fund, 307 N. Lakeview Ave., Sturgis, MI 49091 or the Sturgis Salvation Army, 105 N. Fourth St., Sturgis, MI 49091.

