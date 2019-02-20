Obituary



She will be sadly missed by her Daughter - Judy Ilene Raab, Warren, IN, Son - Jerry Lee (Joyce) Sleppy, Keystone, IN, Grandchildren - Kevin Couch, Warren, IN, Kyle Couch, Keystone, IN, Angie Duncan, Bluffton, IN, Amanda Clark, Liberty Center, IN, Caleb Sleppy, Warren, IN, Brittani Langhammer, Moorseville, IN, Melissa Atchley, Muncie, IN, Holly Anderson, Bluffton, IN, & Joshua Sleppy, Hubert, NC, and 15 Great Grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her Father - Theodore Graham, Mother - Mary (Taylor) Graham, Husband - Melvin "Leon" Sleppy, Son - Gary Leon Sleppy, Sister - Mary Helen Graham, Brother - Robert R. Graham, Son in Law - David B. Raab, and Grandson - Ben Sleppy.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St., Montpelier, IN. on Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM. and one hour prior to service on Sunday, February 24, 2019.

A service to celebrate Ruth's life will be at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home at 2:00 PM on Sunday, February 24, 2019 with Pastor Marlene Ellis officiating. Interment will follow in the Mossburg Cemetery in Liberty Center.

Preferred memorials: The Ben Sleppy Memorial Scholarship Fund

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.

109 W Windsor St

Montpelier , IN 47359

