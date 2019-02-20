Obituary



She will be sadly missed by her Husband - Ryan McCormick, Mother - Margaret Catherine (McDaniel) Bell, Montpelier, IN, Son - Zachary M. Eldridge, Montpelier, IN, Daughter - McKayla C. Gary, Gas City, IN, Son - John T. Gary, Gas City, IN, Sister - Nicole C. (Companion-James Lepant) Elkins, Decatur, IN, Sister - Kimberly A. (Husband-Terry) Cooper, Montpelier, IN, Mother-in-law - Tracy Chalmers, Marion, IN., Father-In-Law - Robert McCormick, Montpelier, IN., and her Maternal Grandmother - Jean McDaniel, Hartford City, IN, and Godparents- Susan & Ed Elliott, Zephyrhills, FL.

She was preceded in death by her Father - Richard A. Bell, Maternal Grandfather-Robert G. McDaniel, Paternal Grandparents-Thomas R. Bell & Esther "June" Bell.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St., Montpelier on Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

A service to celebrate her life will be at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St., Montpelier at 10:30 AM on Friday, February 22, 2019 with the Les Bantz & Clint Abney officiating. Interment will follow in the Brookside Memorial Park in Montpelier.

Memorials are to be made to the family to help in these difficult times.

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.

