Shirley Clay "Pa" Jennings, age 77 of Banner Roslin, passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019 at his Home.
Funeral service was Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Jennings Funeral Homes Chapel in Jamestown. Burial followed in the Upchurch Cemetery.
The family received friends on Monday, April 29, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Jennings Funeral Homes Chapel in Jamestown.
Shirley is survived by his: Wife, Audrey S. (Emery) Jennings; four sons, Terry Sites and wife Mona, Michael Jennings and wife Lisa, Alan Enochs and wife Julie, Brian Jennings; four daughters, Debbie Kidd and husband James, Laura Nottingham and husband Jeff, Mariett Jennings-Johnson and husband Dustin, Lisa Wallen and husband Thomas; 19 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; one great-great Grandchild; two brothers, Roger Jennings, Ronald Lee "Moe" Jennings; four sisters, Judy Phillips and husband Charles, Brenda Atkinson and husband Frank, Mary Jennings, Diane Cooper and husband James.
He is preceded by his: Son, Benjamin "Ben" Jennings; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; Parents, Girnel & Mandy Elizabeth (Hardin) Jennings; Sister, Willie Smith; Brother, Prentice "P.J" Jennings.
Jennings Funeral Homes of Jamestown in charge of services for Shirley Clay "PA" Jennings of Banner Roslin.
