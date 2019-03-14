Obituary



Stan is survived by his wife, Anita (Hodgin) Mosser; daughter, Dana Mosser of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Marcus and Max Tester of Ludington, Michigan; and brothers, Jerry Mosser and Steven Mosser.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Joyce Spitler; and his son, Mark Tester.

Memorials may be made to Adams County Community Foundations 102 N. 2nd St. Decatur, IN 46733

Friends and Family may gather to share and remember at Downing & Glancy Funeral Home 100 N. Washington St., Geneva, IN. on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM.

Stanley Wayne Mosser, 75, passed away Sunday, March 10, at Adams Memorial Hospital. Born on February 23 1944, he was the son of Ardon and Allene (Boze) Mosser. He married Anita Hodgin Mosser on October 28, 1972 in Geneva, IN. He was born and raised in Geneva Indiana. He graduated from Indiana University with a degree in Political Science and History. He served in the Peace Corps and served in the army in Vietnam. He worked in the Bank of Geneva for 35 years and retired as Vice President and Senior Loan Officer. He was very active in his community serving on the Public Library Board and the Geneva Town Board. He also was the Chairman on the Board of Adams Memorial Hospital for many years. He was currently on the Adams Memorial Hospital Association Board. Stan was a member of the Episcopal Church in Berne, Indiana. He was an avid reader, with an inquisitive mind and he loved to travel. He and Anita hosted numerous foreign exchange students through the years and made life-long friendships. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

