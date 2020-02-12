|
|
Stephen D. Newton, 71, passed away February 5, 2020 at his home.
He was born in Muncie on September 27, 1948 to George and Lois (Manlove) Newton and graduated from Yorktown High School in 1966.
Steve worked as a draftsman for Excello Aerospace and enjoyed woodworking and fishing.
He married Leslie Doles on June11, 1977.
Survivors include his wife, Leslie Newton; son, Bryan Newton (friend, Deb); daughters, Stacy Patton (husband, Vince) and Audrey Barron (husband, Sam); sisters, Sharon Hite (husband, David) and Elaine Newton; brother, Phil Newton (wife, Teressa); 4 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, George Newton.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, March 15 from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at the Blackford County Arts Center.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Blackford County Arts Center, Box 362, Hartford City, IN 47348.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralhomes.com
Published in Hartford City News Times from Feb. 12 to Feb. 19, 2020