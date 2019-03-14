Susie R. (Schwartz) Miller was born on September 23, 1960 to Roman D. and Malinda Schwartz. She passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at her residence in Bluffton, IN. at age 58. She was married for 34 years to Harvey J. Miller. Susie was of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving are her Mother - Malinda Schwartz, Berne, IN, Husband - Harvey J. Miller, Bluffton, IN, Children- Reuben (Tina) Miller, Monroe, IN, Rosella (Jacob) Schwartz, LaGrange, IN, James (Ida) Miller, Peebles, OH, Jason (Lucinda) Miller, Bluffton, IN, Leroy (Kristine) Miller, Bluffton, IN, Lorene Miller, Bluffton, IN, Brother - Ivan R. (Verna) Schwartz, Berne, IN, Sister - Erma R. Schwartz, Berne, IN, Sister - Ella R. (Joseph) Schwartz, Berne, IN, 7 Grandsons, and 6 Granddaughters.
She was preceded in death by her Father - Roman D. Schwartz, and Nephew - Silas Schwartz.
Viewing hours will be held at Harvey J. Miller residence 1353 S. 400 W. Bluffton, IN. 46714 on Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 8:00 PM and from 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM at Harvey J. Miller residence on Friday, March 15, 2019.
Funeral Services will be at Harvey J. Miller residence at 9:00 AM on Saturday, March 16, 2019 with Bishop Mervin G. Hilty officiating. Interment will follow in the Winchester Cemetery, Adams County, IN.
Arrangements are being handled by Downing & Glancy Funeral Home in Geneva.
Online condolences may be made at www.glancyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Hartford City News Times from Mar. 14 to Mar. 27, 2019