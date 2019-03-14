Obituary



Surviving are her Mother - Malinda Schwartz, Berne, IN, Husband - Harvey J. Miller, Bluffton, IN, Children- Reuben (Tina) Miller, Monroe, IN, Rosella (Jacob) Schwartz, LaGrange, IN, James (Ida) Miller, Peebles, OH, Jason (Lucinda) Miller, Bluffton, IN, Leroy (Kristine) Miller, Bluffton, IN, Lorene Miller, Bluffton, IN, Brother - Ivan R. (Verna) Schwartz, Berne, IN, Sister - Erma R. Schwartz, Berne, IN, Sister - Ella R. (Joseph) Schwartz, Berne, IN, 7 Grandsons, and 6 Granddaughters.

She was preceded in death by her Father - Roman D. Schwartz, and Nephew - Silas Schwartz.

Viewing hours will be held at Harvey J. Miller residence 1353 S. 400 W. Bluffton, IN. 46714 on Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 8:00 PM and from 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM at Harvey J. Miller residence on Friday, March 15, 2019.

Funeral Services will be at Harvey J. Miller residence at 9:00 AM on Saturday, March 16, 2019 with Bishop Mervin G. Hilty officiating. Interment will follow in the Winchester Cemetery, Adams County, IN.

Arrangements are being handled by Downing & Glancy Funeral Home in Geneva.

100 N Washington

Geneva , IN 46740

