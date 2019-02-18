Obituary



Teresa A. Hartley, 45, of Gas City, IN, passed away on Wednesday, January 16, 2019 at Marion General Hospital in Marion, IN. She was born on Wednesday, July 4, 1973, in Hartford City, IN. Teresa was a 1992 graduate of Blackford High School. She was a member of the East View Wesleyan church in Gas City. She had worked at the Dollar General Distribution in Marion, IN. Teresa enjoyed painting, cooking, crocheting, cleaning, and most of all spending time with her family and friends.Loving survivors include her Mother - Martha S. (Crisamore) Hartley, Montpelier, IN, Daughter - Darienne (Wyatt Maddox) Maddox, Ft. Wayne, IN, Son - Brendan Robinson, Gas City, IN, Son - Brandon Robinson, Gas City, IN, Son - Dillon Carothers, Anderson, IN, Grandson - Syrus Carothers, Anderson, IN, Sister - Beth Kershner, Muncie, IN, Brother - Charles D. Hartley, III, Montpelier, IN.She was preceded in death by her Father - Charles D. "Sonny" Hartley.A service to celebrate her life will be at East View Wesleyan Church 414 N. 10th St., Gas City, IN at 1:00 PM on Saturday, February 23, 2019 with the Pastor Mark Atkinson officiating.Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.

