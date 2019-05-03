Service Information Walker & Glancy Funeral Homes 109 W Windsor St Montpelier , IN 47359 (765)-728-2414 Send Flowers Obituary



Terry James (Mossburg) Fair, 76, of Hartford City, IN, passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Bridgewater Centre in Hartford City, IN. He was born on Monday, November 23, 1942, in South Bend, IN. He married Mary A. (Crisamore) Fair on Saturday, October 8, 1960 in Warren, IN. Terry graduated from Warren High School in Salamonie Twp. He previously attended the Nazarene church as a child. He was a process engineer and had worked for Dixie Wire Co., Nashville, TN., and Anaconda Wire & Cable, Marion, IN. He had lived in Nashville, TN, from 1984 until 2006. Terry was always a fixer for his grandchildren. His sense of humor has been passed down from generation to generation. He enjoyed fishing, computers, and woodworking.He will be sadly missed by his Daughter - Debra J. Henderson, Montpelier, IN, Son - Robert F. Fair, Roll, IN, Sister - Karen Ohning, Fort Wayne, IN, Sister - Sharon Kyle, Jamestown, TN, Grandson - Michael (Amy) Henderson, Hartford City, IN, & Great Grandchildren - Kayli Henderson, Allyson Henderson, Madison Henderson, Ashley Henderson, and Caiden Woten.He was preceded in death by his Father - James O. Fair, Mother - W. Jean (Lee) Mossburg, Step Father - Ernest Mossburg, Wife - Mary A. (Crisamore) Fair, Brother - Don Mossburg, Granddaughter - Jennifer Henderson and Daughter-in-law - Mary L. Fair.Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home 109 W. Windsor St., Montpelier on Monday, May 6, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM.A service to celebrate his life will follow at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home at 4:00 PM on Monday, May 6, 2019 with Rev. Dewey Zent officiating. Interment will follow in the Mossburg Cemetery in Liberty Center.Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.Online condolences may be made at www.glancyfuneralhomes.com. Published in Hartford City News Times from May 3 to May 15, 2019

