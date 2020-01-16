|
|
Theodore R. Ballard, 91, passed away Friday, January 10, 2020 at St. Vincent Southside Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida. He was born January 18, 1928 to the Late Theodore Freeman and Velma (Lytle) Ballard.
He attended Van Buren Schools. Ted married Lois Marie Denniston on December 6, 1946; she passed away July 6, 2009. The majority of his career, he delivered fuel oil and gas. No matter the weather, or time of day, you could depend on him to make your delivery. Ted was a lifetime resident of Van Buren and Grant County, until he moved to Green Coves Spring, Florida to be with his grandson. He was an avid golfer and bowler.
Ted is survived by his daughter Carolyn L. Chandler of Hartford City, Indiana, granddaughter Angie (Terry) Paul of Wabash, grandson Theo (Tammy) Ballard of Florida, three great grandsons, T.J. Paul of Wabash, Mathew Paul of Huntington, and Dalton Ballard of Georgia, three great granddaughters, Chellsie Lambrite of Indiana, Tonya Ballard of Florida, and Kirsty Ballard of Georgia, and five great great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife of 63 years, one brother and one sister.
There will be a celebration of Ted's life at a later date.
Published in Hartford City News Times from Jan. 16 to Jan. 29, 2020