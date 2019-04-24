Send Flowers Obituary





He will be sadly missed by his Daughter - Londa L. Miller, Leo- Cedarville, IN, Grandson- Ryan Miller, Fort Wayne, IN, Grandson- Greg Miller, Decatur, IN, and 7 Great Grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his Father - Elmer E. Weaver, Mother - Ruth (Callihan) Weaver, Wife - Dorothy Ann (Steiner) Weaver, Son - Bradley Scott Weaver, Brother - Morris Weaver, Brother - Claud Weaver, Sister - Donna Jean Stucky, Sister - Annabelle Parrett, and Granddaughter- Brittany Weaver.



Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Downing & Glancy Funeral Home 100 N. Washington St. Geneva, IN. on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 7:30 PM. and one hour prior to service on Friday, April 26, 2019.



A service to celebrate Thomas's life will be at Downing & Glancy Funeral Home at 11:00 AM on Friday, April 26, 2019 with Michele Isch officiating. Interment will follow in the West Lawn Cemetery in Geneva.



Preferred memorials: High Street United Methodist Church 435 High St., Geneva, IN 46740



Arrangements are being handled by Downing & Glancy Funeral Home in Geneva.



Thomas F. Weaver, 85, of Geneva, IN, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019 at his daughter's home in Leo, IN. He was born on Sunday, September 10, 1933, in Geneva, IN. He married Dorothy Ann (Steiner) Weaver on Friday, January 01, 1954 in Berne, IN. Thomas was a 1951 graduate of Geneva High School. He was a member of the High Street United Methodist Church. He had worked at Dunbar Furniture, and retired from Jensen Cabinet Co. in Fort Wayne, IN. Thomas enjoyed watching sports, especially I.U. basketball, Dodger Baseball, and attending sporting events of family members.

