Thomas W. Sills of Hartford City, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, October 28 in Chicago.



He was born on October 13, 1947, to Ivan Dale Sills and Fredia (Virginia) Sills, both of whom predeceased him.



Tom was an American Physical Science Educator. He started teaching at Ball State University in 1967, where he received a B.S. degree in physics and education in 1969. Later in 1969, he became a full time instructor in engineering physics at Purdue University where he received a Ph.D. in both physics and education in 1977. He was a professor at the Chicago City Colleges from 1981 until his retirement in 2011.



His diverse professional career included product development for The Stoelting Company (Intelligence Testing), the PBS television network, science teacher development at The Chicago Public Schools, toy development at Whitney Bros. for Bernhard Berenholtz, science curriculum development for the education of the gifted at the Creative Children's Academy and Science & Arts Academy near Chicago. He was also an editorial consultant for the production of college physics and astronomy textbooks for MacMillan Publishing, Addison-Wesley, and Prentice Hall.



Dr. Sills' 2009, widely-praised and reviewed book, "What Einstein Did Not See: Redefining Time to Understand Space," presented a new approach to both time and space. For the first time, readers saw how Euclidean geometry can be used to describe space in more than three dimensions.



Tom was also a serious collector of books and manuscripts on science and technology. HIs collection included extensive material on the history and development of television in Chicago from 1929-1931.



Donors wishing to honor the life of Dr. Sills, may consider donating to a local community foundation in the area of science education scholarships.

