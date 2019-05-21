Service Information Keplinger Funeral Home 509 N High St Hartford City , IN 47348 (765)-348-0610 Memorial Gathering 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Keplinger Funeral Home 509 N High St Hartford City , IN 47348 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Keplinger Funeral Home 509 N High St Hartford City , IN 47348 View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Treva was born on February 28, 1920 to Raymond and Esta Edith (Hess) Frazier.

She attended Hartford City High School prior to her marriage to Roy I. Coe on August 1, 1936 in Carrolton, KY. Treva and Roy lived within a few blocks of her childhood home throughout their 72 years of marriage. Roy passed away on February 26, 2009.

Besides being a loving wife and mother to her three children, she was a devoted nurse's aide at Blackford County Hospital for over 21 years.

Treva will be sadly missed by her children, Brenda Sue Payne of Fort Wayne, Russell L. (wife, Gay) Coe of Muncie and Sonia Jeanne Coe (husband, John Blue) of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Gregory (Susan) Payne, Geoffrey (Jennifer) Payne, Heather (Michael) Fitzgerald and Brent (Erica) Coe; great-grandchildren, Kelly (Tom) Rybicki, Brittany (Stephon) Tuitt, Davis, Lily, Samantha, Laura and Jacob Payne, Keegan and Aidan Fitzgerald; great-great-grandchildren, Payne and Solomon Tuitt; several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, son-in-law, Kenneth Payne and siblings, Adolene Woolard, Donald Frazier, Russell B. Frazier and infant Edith Frazier.

Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, May 20, 2019 at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St., Hartford City with Rev. Lloyd Hall officiating. Family and friends may gather from 12 to 2 p.m. Monday, May 20, 2019 at Keplinger Funeral Home.

Entombment will follow at Gardens of Memory Mausoleum in Muncie.

Memorials may be made to Grace United Methodist Church, 312 W. Washington St., Hartford City, IN 47348

