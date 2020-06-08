Virginia A. Ridgeway, 94 of Hartford City, passed away Friday evening, June 5, 2020 in the Golden Living Center, Muncie after a long illness.
A life resident of Hartford City, she was born April 14, 1926 the daughter of Frank L. and Edna Ethel (Johnson) Everhart-Landis, graduating from Hartford City High School in 1944. She married Herbert Vaughn Ridgeway on Aug. 4, 1946, in the E.U.B. Church. He preceded her in death on Aug. 22, 2009 after sixty-three years of marriage.
She was a member of the Grace United Methodist Church in Hartford City. She served as Deputy Recorder in Blackford County in the 1940's until 1954, when she became Dr. Owsley's receptionist until 1966. She worked for the License Branch two years before working for Dr. Roger Frazier eleven years, from where she retired.
Virginia enjoyed the company of loved ones and her host of friends. She enjoyed vacationing in Hilton Head Island and doing things for others.
She will be missed by her nieces and nephews: Don (Ava) Everhart, Sue (Perry) Prewitt, Marti Jo McKeighen and Dean (Judy) Everhart. Cousins: Michael (Cindy) Howard & Sara Wamser; godchild, Todd (Bashka) Everhart and a nephew-in-law, David Ray.
In addition to her husband and parents, she is preceded by brothers, Robert Everhart & Frank Everhart, Jr., Sisters-in-law Twinkle Everhart, Zelma Everhart & Josephine Ridgeway; brother-in-law, Deverl "Hezzie" Ridgeway; nieces: Trudy Cooper, Carolyn Pollard; nephews: Wally Everhart and Paul Everhart cousins: Marjorie Howard and Jane Lanning
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020, in the Waters Funeral Home, 501 W. Washington St., Hartford City, with Dean Everhart presiding. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory, Muncie.
Visitation for friends and family will be from 12:00 noon to 1:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, prior to services.
Memorials may be made to the Grace United Methodist Church, 312 W. Washington St., Hartford City, IN or to the American Heart Association.
Published in Hartford City News Times from Jun. 8 to Jun. 17, 2020.