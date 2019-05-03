Service Information Keplinger Funeral Home 509 N High St Hartford City , IN 47348 (765)-348-0610 Send Flowers Obituary



He was born in Hartford City on July 3, 1956 to Frank L. Everhart Jr. and Destella W. "Twinkle" (Weseli) Everhart. Both of his parents precede him in death.

Wally graduated from Blackford High School in 1974 and attended Lincoln Tech in Indianapolis. He retired from Conrail, where he was a welder.

He was a member of AMVETS, Blackford Masonic Lodge F & A.M. and formerly attended Grace United Methodist Church. He enjoyed fishing, mowing his yard, Indy 500 Race, Cincinnati Reds Fan and Green Bay Packers Fan and liked to listen to Journey.

He will be sadly missed by his son, Blake A. Everhart (companion, Kenna Jones) of Muncie; daughter, Brooke N. (husband, Casey) Hess of Hartford City; grandchildren, Tinley A. Everhart, Raegan N. Ridgway and Ryley J. Ridgway; brother, Dean (wife, Judy) Everhart of Hartford City; sister, Marti Jo McKeighen of Muncie; aunts, Virginia Ridgway and Esther Weseli; 1 niece and 2 nephews.

He is also preceded in death by his sister, Trudy A. Cooper.

Funeral service will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St., Hartford City with Rev. Lloyd Hall officiating. Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m., Thursday, May 2, 2019 at the funeral home.

Wally will be cremated.

Memorials may be made to Keplinger Funeral Home for Funeral Expenses, 509 N. High St., Hartford City, IN 47348.

