Service Information Walker & Glancy Funeral Homes 109 W Windsor St Montpelier , IN 47359 (765)-728-2414 Send Flowers Obituary



He will be sadly missed by his Wife - Betty J. (Besser) Voght, Hartford City, IN, Sons - Samuel David (Donna) Voght, Portland, IN, Timothy Ryan Voght, Indianapolis, IN, Daughter - Julie (Stuart) Terrell, Hartford City, IN, Son in Law - James Stephenson, Hartford City, IN, Grandchildren - Ryan Stephenson, Alexandria, VA, Matthew (Mandy) Stephenson, Huntington, IN, Molly Robbins, Portland, IN, Adam (MaryBeth) Voght, Craigville, IN, Jill Robinson, Indianapolis, IN, LeAnn (Jonathan) Newlin, Indianapolis, IN, Brittany (Brandon) Charnley, Hartford City, IN, Betsy (Cory) Kausch, Indianapolis, IN, Jennifer (Gene) Hummel, Portland, IN, James Stephenson, Redkey, IN, Joshua (Jennifer) Stephenson, Albany, IN, Sisters - Ann Faris, McArthur, OH, Martha Voght, Bishop, CA, Sue Reeves, Hartford City, IN, Judith Tejan, South Carolina, Brother - Daniel Voght, Mississippi, and several Great Grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his Father - Walter Voght, Sr., Mother - Dorothy (Depoy) Voght, Daughter - Patricia Stephenson, and Son - Frederick Darren Voght.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St., Montpelier on Sunday, May 12, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

A service to celebrate Walter's life will be at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home at 11:00 AM on Monday, May 13, 2019 with Pastor Troy Kaufman and Pastor Daniel Coffman officiating. Interment will follow in the Dunkirk I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Dunkirk. Graveside military rites will be conducted by the U.S Army.

Preferred memorials: American Kidney Disease Foundation, 911 East 86th St., Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46240.

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.

Online condolences may be made at Walter R. Voght Jr., 92, of Hartford City, IN, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at his home in Hartford City, IN. He was born on Sunday, April 24, 1927, in Lafayette, IN. He married Betty J. (Besser) Voght on Tuesday, April 29, 1952 in Hartford City, IN. Walter was a 1945 graduate of Dunkirk High School. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Walter worked as a bridge builder for Stover Construction Co, Hartford City, St. Joe Paper factory, was a Blackford Co. farmer, and had been the Blackford Co. Surveyor. He was a member of the Moyer Pooler American Legion Post 159, and the Tri State Gas Engine & Tractor Association. He enjoyed building models, especially of railroad cabooses.He will be sadly missed by his Wife - Betty J. (Besser) Voght, Hartford City, IN, Sons - Samuel David (Donna) Voght, Portland, IN, Timothy Ryan Voght, Indianapolis, IN, Daughter - Julie (Stuart) Terrell, Hartford City, IN, Son in Law - James Stephenson, Hartford City, IN, Grandchildren - Ryan Stephenson, Alexandria, VA, Matthew (Mandy) Stephenson, Huntington, IN, Molly Robbins, Portland, IN, Adam (MaryBeth) Voght, Craigville, IN, Jill Robinson, Indianapolis, IN, LeAnn (Jonathan) Newlin, Indianapolis, IN, Brittany (Brandon) Charnley, Hartford City, IN, Betsy (Cory) Kausch, Indianapolis, IN, Jennifer (Gene) Hummel, Portland, IN, James Stephenson, Redkey, IN, Joshua (Jennifer) Stephenson, Albany, IN, Sisters - Ann Faris, McArthur, OH, Martha Voght, Bishop, CA, Sue Reeves, Hartford City, IN, Judith Tejan, South Carolina, Brother - Daniel Voght, Mississippi, and several Great Grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his Father - Walter Voght, Sr., Mother - Dorothy (Depoy) Voght, Daughter - Patricia Stephenson, and Son - Frederick Darren Voght.Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St., Montpelier on Sunday, May 12, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM.A service to celebrate Walter's life will be at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home at 11:00 AM on Monday, May 13, 2019 with Pastor Troy Kaufman and Pastor Daniel Coffman officiating. Interment will follow in the Dunkirk I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Dunkirk. Graveside military rites will be conducted by the U.S Army.Preferred memorials: American Kidney Disease Foundation, 911 East 86th St., Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46240.Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.Online condolences may be made at www.glancyfuneralhomes.com. Published in Hartford City News Times from May 9 to May 22, 2019 Print | Related Memorial Sites Korean War Return to Today's Local Obituaries for Hartford City News Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close