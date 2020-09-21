1/1
Wilda "Willie" Dollar
1926 - 2020
Wilda "Willie" Dollar, 94, of Rural Blackford County, passed away Sunday, September 20th, 2020 peacefully while in the company of family members at his sons residence. Willie was born in Blackford County on August 26, 1926 to the late Anna (Bird) and William Dollar. He was the last surviving graduate of the 1944 class at Roll High School. Willie was honorably discharged from the US Army in 1946. He married Elizabeth Wright on March 11, 1947 in Eaton, IN. Willie retired from Delco Remy in Muncie, IN. After a long life of farming he retired in 2019. He is survived by his son, Jeff Dollar (wife Shirley), a daughter, Cynthia Chittum (husband Bob), 4 grandsons, Rodney Dollar, Craig Dollar (wife Mary), Josh Chittum, Dustin Chittum, 3 great grandchildren, Bailey, Lizzie & Caleb Dollar, and one great great grandson; Liam Dollar. Willie is preceded in death by his parents, wife, a grandson; Jeremy Chittum, brothers; Gail, Wavil & Henry, sisters, Lucille McGinnis & Ruth Couden. Friends are invited to call Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church in Dunkirk, IN, from 5-8 PM. Graveside services will be held at Dunkirk IOOF Cemetery in Dunkirk, IN, Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 11 AM with Pastor John Retter officiating. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Jay County Cancer Society. Please be assured that for your health and safety, all CDC, government, and local health department recommendations and guidelines are followed (facility maximum of people at one time up to social distancing allowance for square footage, masks are to be worn while in attendance, and hand sanitizer will be available, extra cleaning, and disinfecting measures have been taken). Arrangements have been entrusted to MJS Mortuaries.

Published in Hartford City News Times from Sep. 21 to Sep. 30, 2020.
