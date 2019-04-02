Obituary



He will be sadly missed by his Son - Stephen Brown, Decatur, IN, Daughter - Rhonda (Emmanuel) Kardoulias, New Orleans, LA, Daughter - Mary (Tim) Sharp, Grand Rapids, MI, and 3 Grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his Wife - Ruth (Meyer) Brown, Father - Eldon Brown, Mother - Irene (Gilmer) Brown, Brother - Charles Brown, and Sisters - Doris Bergman, & Ilene Brown.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Downing & Glancy Funeral Home, 100 N. Washington Street, Geneva on Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

A service to celebrate his life will follow at 1:00 PM on Thursday, April 4, 2019 with Rev. Wayne Ward officiating. Interment will follow in the Riverside Cemetery in Geneva.

Preferred memorials: Wetlands Group, 200 6th St., Geneva, IN 46740.

Arrangements are being handled by Downing & Glancy Funeral Home in Geneva.

Willis Lee Brown, 84, of Decatur, IN, formerly of Geneva, IN passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019 at Woodcrest of Decatur in Decatur, IN. He was born on Monday, August 13, 1934, in Huntington Co., IN. He married Ruth (Meyer) Brown on Sunday, May 19, 1957 in Geneva, IN. Mr. Brown retired in 1996 from Franklin Electric in Bluffton, IN. He was a member of the Wetlands Group in Geneva, IN. He was also a member of the Apple Grove United Brethren Church in Geneva before it's closing, it was there that he had married his wife Ruth.

