A. David Thorpe, of Deep River, passed away unexpectedly Monday, July 6th, surrounded by his loving wife Rita and family. David was born May 1, 1948 and grew up in Westbrook, graduating in 1967, later making his home in Deep River. He was employed by Laplace's Furniture for 35 years, and most recently, Essex Meadows until his retirement. David was proud to serve in the U.S. Army, where he was part of the 82nd Airborne Division. He did a tour of duty in Vietnam, earning the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, the Bronze Star Medal with 3 stars, and the National Defense Medal with 2 stars, as well as other accolades. David was an avid Yankees fan, enjoyed golf, vacationing with family in Cape May, NJ, and walking his faithful companion, Rusty. David was a wonderful Pop-Pop and will be greatly missed by his grandchildren, Hunter and Katerina. A longtime Lions Club member, David could be found serving pulled pork sandwiches at the Chester Fair, or selling Christmas trees at the Deep River Hardware store. He was also a member of the Deep River Congregational Church. David was predeceased by his mother, Charlotte; and his mother-in-law, Dorothy Dickinson. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Rita (Dickinson); his daughter, Shelly Kozacek (Kevin); and grandchildren, Hunter and Katerina of Virginia; brothers, Darryl (Sue) and Danny; sisters, Sally Waz (Peter), Renee Alonzo (Sandy) and Debbie Kehoe (Donald); and his beloved aunt, Dorothy Washburn; and his cousins, Buddy Thorpe and Bev Thorpe; as well as many nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind and will be greatly missed by, his longtime best friend, Phil Wetmore. Visitation for friends and family will be held on Thursday, July 16th from 5:00PM to 7:00PM at the Robinson, Wright & Weymer Funeral Home, 34 Main Street in Centerbrook. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions in David's name to the Deep River/Chester Lions Club, P.O. Box 232, Deep River, CT 06417 or to the Essex Veterans Memorial Hall, 3 Westbrook Road, Centerbrook, CT 06409. To share a memory of David or leave a condolence for his family, please visit www.rwwfh.com