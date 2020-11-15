1/2
A. Jane Nyberg
A. Jane Nyberg, 77, of St. Augustine, Florida, formerly of Fairmont, passed away on Thursday November 12, 2020. She was born on February 4, 1943, a daughter of the late Thomas McGriff Francis and Helen Louise Robinson Francis. Jane graduated from East Fairmont High School in 1961 and attended Fairmont State College. She owned Country Living Personal Care Home for 20 years. She sat on the HospiceCare board for more than a decade and was a real estate agent after retiring from Country Living. She will be remembered for her love of Florida, playing cards, traveling, painting, friends and family, but most of all, her beloved dog Beauregard. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 25 years, David J. Nyberg. She was also preceded in death by daughter Lois Ann Nyberg, and siblings Joyce Irons, William Francis, Judith Miller, and Thomas Francis Jr. Jane is survived by her son, James Alan Miller and wife Cindy, of Parkersburg; Daughter Judy Ann Ayers and husband Doug of Albright, Daughter Jean Marie Weisbrod of Meriden, Connecticut and Daughter Kimberly Jane Cyphers and husband Doug of Mannington; Grandchildren: Dayton Miller, Brooklyn, Shilynn, Alanjay and Saj Miller, SPC Douglas Ayers Jr. and wife Abigail, PFC Tyler Ayers, and Cordell Ayers, Sarah Weisbord Porter and husband Brad, Susan Weisbrod and life partner Marc Tondre Jr., Lacey Cyphers Griffin and husband Philip, Levi Cyphers and fiancé Sophia, and Lauren Cyphers; as well as six great grandchildren. Due to the recent pandemic of COVID-19, the family is holding a private ceremony. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 15, 2020.
