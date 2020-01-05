Home

A. John Casale


1916 - 2020
A. John Casale Obituary
A. John Casale (Aquilino), 103, passed away on December 18, 2019 in the care of Ingraham Manor surrounded by his family. John was born on November 22, 1916 in Lawrence, MA and was a son of the late Peter and Jennie (Palizzino) Casale. He graduated from Hartford High School with honors where he was most proud of being the editor of the award winning high school newspaper: "The Owlet". He was employed by Pratt and Whitney Aircraft in the engineering department for 34 years. After retirement, he worked with the youth, at Plainville High School drafting department. John was a member of the Knights of Columbus Palos Council #35, Fourth Degree. He was recently honored as the oldest living member of the council. John was known as always being a gentleman. He was predeceased by his wife of 65 years, Helen (Demos), his son: John D. Casale, brothers: Anthony, Domenic, Joseph, and sister: Carmella (Cullen). He is survived by his daughter, Marilyn Dolce and husband, Frank; his grandsons: Anthony Dolce and wife, Lori, Frank Dolce and wife, Marisa; his beloved great-grandchildren: Julia, Michael, Anthony, Jr., Frank, and Isabella Dolce; and many nieces and nephews. The family thanks the nurses and staff at Ingraham Manor for his wonderful care. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on January 4, 2020 at 10 AM at St. Anthony Church of St. Francis de Sales Parish, Bristol celebrated by the Rev. Alphonso Fontana, Pastor. Burial was in Rose Hill Memorial Park, Rocky Hill. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol, assisted the family. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Francis de Sales Parish, 180 Laurel St., Bristol, CT 06010. Condolences may be sent to John's family by visiting his memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com .
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 5, 2020
