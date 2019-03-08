Services Gutterman and Musicant Jewish Funeral Directors 402 Park Street Hackensack , NJ 07601 (800) 522-0588 Resources More Obituaries for A. Bell Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? A. Milton Bell

Obituary Condolences Flowers A. Milton Bell passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at the Veterans Memorial Home in Paramus, NJ. He was 95. Dr. Bell was born in Long Branch, New Jersey on August 8, 1923. He attended the Yeshiva Rabbi Chaim Berlin in Brooklyn, NY, and graduated from Boy's High before entering the United States Navy and serving from 1942-1945 during World War II. He earned his BA from NYU Washington Square College in 1947 and Doctor of Dental Surgery from New York University College of Dentistry in 1951. A prosthodontist before retiring from the practice of dentistry, Milton joined the staff of the NYU College of Dentistry, Department of Prosthodontics and Occlusal Studies as a Clinical Professor; was Director of Admissions, NYU College of Dentistry from 1989-2000, and thereafter, Director of Alumni Relations. Highlights of his professional affiliations include a Governor's appointment to the New Jersey State Board of Dentistry (1979-1986) serving as a board member and President; he was a Trustee of the Bergen County Dental Society; served as a member and Chief of the North East Regional Board of Dental Examiners; Member of the New York County Dental Society; President, Sigma Epsilon Delta Dental Fraternity; and Honorary Member of the New York Guild of Dental Laboratory Technicians. Dr. Bell was a member of the Omicron Kappa Upsilon National Dental Honor Society; Fellow International College of Dentists; Fellow Pierre Fauchard Honorary Society; Fellow American Society of Dental Aesthetics; Fellow Royal Society of Health, Hon. (UK); and recipient of the New York University Meritorious Service Award and the NYU College of Dentistry Distinguished Alumni Award. He was a Research Fellow, Leonie & Murrie Guggenheim Institute for Dental Research, and is the holder of four U.S. Patents relating to Crown and Bridge Dentistry. An active community participant, Milton was a Sunday School teacher at the Teaneck Jewish Community Center; President of the TJCC Men's Club; President of the Teaneck Kiwanis Club; member of the Teaneck City Club; Town and Gown Society of Fairleigh Dickinson University; March of Dimes Campaign Chairman; Recipient of the Schweiger-Dobrow Post #498, Jewish War Veterans "Couple of the Year Award" with his wife, Marilyn; Recipient "Man of the Year Award", B'nai Brith Lodge of Teaneck, NJ; Chancellor, Knights of Pythias, William D. Quick Lodge; and was a Lifetime Trustee of the Teaneck Jewish Community Center. He served twelve years as an elected Member of the Teaneck Board of Education, President (1968-1969), and was instrumental in the desegregation of the Teaneck public school system in 1965. He was President of the Bergen County Board of Education; Member of the Northeast Association of College Advisors; and Member of the American Dental Education Association. He was an Israel Prime Minister's Award Recipient for Humanitarianism and devotion to the cause of State of Israel Bonds, and a Jewish National Fund "Circle of Excellence" award recipient for Devoted Service to the American Jewish Community and the State of Israel. A long time Teaneck Resident, he also resided in Cresskill and Cliffside Park before relocating to Paramus in 2015. He was predeceased by Marilyn T. Bell, his wife of 69 years, and is survived by his three sons, Steven Bell of Hackensack, NJ and his wife Carol, Larry & Lydia Bell, of Ramsey, NJ, Jerold & Candice Bell, of Broad Brook, CT, nine grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren. Donations in his memory may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Chicago IL 60601 or Yeshiva Rabbi Chaim Berlin, 1310 Avenue I, Brooklyn, NY 11230 or the . The funeral shall take place at 1:00PM on Friday, March 8, at Gutterman and Musicant Funeral Home, 402 Park Street, Hackensack, NJ 07601. The family will be sitting Shiva at the home of Larry & Lydia Bell, 1 Windsor Lane, Ramsey, NJ on Saturday evening, March 9, after 6:30PM; Sunday, March 10 from 10 AM to 7:00PM and Monday, March 11, from noon until 8:00PM. Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries