Aaron E. Suggs Jr.
1936 - 2020
Aaron E. Suggs Jr., 84, passed away peacefully on October 16th, 2020 in Glastonbury, CT. Born on March 20th, 1936 to Aaron and Helen (Wavron) Suggs, and lived in Glastonbury all of his life. He went to and graduated from Glastonbury High School. Aaron was a quiet man who worked over 50 years at Nap Brothers, on Naubuc Ave. in Glastonbury. Aaron was a lead supervisor during his employment where he designed and created upholstered furniture. Aaron was kind, considerate, and always thoughtful of others. Aaron enjoyed sports, all and every sport, traveling, his Harley, and his dogs; Ali, Beau, and Kia. He is predeceased by his parents; sister, Gail Suggs Wentworth; daughters: Marlene Suggs Miller, Beverly Suggs Kuric, and Lori Suggs; his first wife, Gloria Bell Suggs; and nephew, Ronald Wentworth. He is survived by his loving wife, Michaelle Paquette Suggs; nephew, Todd Wentworth; granddaughter, Ashley Arnold; son-in-law, Ronald Kuric; great-grandson, Devin Mahmaud; and many cousins. Aaron has requested to be cremated which will be handled by Rose Hill Funeral Home. There will be no calling hours or funeral. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Aaron's memory to the National Kidney Association. Please share online condolences, memories, or photos at Rosehillfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 19, 2020.
