Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
The Lodge Community Chapel
130 Deerfield Rd
Windsor, CT
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
4:00 PM
The Lodge Community Chapel
130 Deerfield Rd
Windsor, CT
View Map
Aaron Manns, 65, of Bloomfield, beloved husband for 33 years of Dale Denise (Shumate) Manns, passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019. He leaves three children, Kanieka Shumate, Aaron Shumate, and Myra Gaston; eight grandchildren; a great-grandson; four sisters; and a host of other relatives. His family will receive friends on Saturday, October 19, 3-4 p.m., followed by a Homegoing Service at 4 p.m., at The Lodge Community Chapel, 130 Deerfield Rd., Windsor. Carmon Windsor Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 17, 2019
