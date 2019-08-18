Home

Cremation Society of Connecticut
807 Bloomfield Ave.
Windsor, CT 06095
888-909-2728
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
First Baptist Church of Manchester
240 Hillstown Road
Manchester, CT
Aaron V. Mobley


1956 - 2019
Aaron V. Mobley Obituary
Aaron Vernon Mobley, 62, of Hartford, passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019 in Hartford. He was born September 27, 1956 in Baltimore, MD, to the late Andy Mobley and Marion (Thomas) Mobley. Aaron was an accomplished artist and musician. He studied Art at CCSU where he received his bachelor's degree. He taught art and other subjects in the Hartford Public Schools for over 15 years. He also taught art at the Artists Collective where he remained until the onset of his illness. Aaron is survived by his son, Djenne Mobley, daughter in-law Zorina, and granddaughter, Sabrina; his brothers Andrew and Andy Mobley. He also leaves a myriad of loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother Marshall. A Memorial Service will be held Friday, August 23rd, at 10:30 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Manchester, 240 Hillstown Road, Manchester, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Aaron may be sent to a 529 College fund for his granddaughter Sabrina. https://bit.ly/2TCIHXj CHET Code: CTFZeYuSv or email: [email protected] for more information.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 18, 2019
