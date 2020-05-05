Abdul-Shahid "Muhammad" Ansari was born in Leslie, Georgia on September 26, 1937 to Julia Mae Abrom and Luther Watts. His birth name was L.C. Watts. He came to Hartford in 1944 where he was raised and spent the greater part of his life. He joined the U.S. Air Force in 1954 and was stationed in South Carolina and later deployed to Korea. In 1957 he married Sarah J. Myers of Georgetown, South Carolina. They had six children: Rosiland Watts Ziglar (James), Larry Watts, (Michelle), Umar Watts, Jamal Watts, Tori Watts, and Devron Dwayne Watts, (Wanda). In 1960 he joined the Nation of Islam under the leadership of Elijah Muhammad and in 1975 he joined the following of Imam Warith Deen Muhammad, son of Elijah Muhammad, proponent of Orthodox Islam. At that time he changed his name to Abdul-Shahid Ansari. In 1985 he married Lisa Abdullah (later changed to Imani Ansari) and they had two children together, Rafia Ansari and Khadija Ansari-Wright (Jeremy). Muhammad held several positions in the community including Imam (minister) of the New Africa Learning Center in Hartford, assistant Imam of the Muhammad Islamic Center of Greater Hartford, President of the Greater Hartford NAACP, President of the African American Alliance, Treasurer of the African American Alliance, member of the Hartford Democratic Town Committee, chair of the Hartford Civilian Police Review Board, among other positions. He retired as the Executive Director of the Open Hearth Association in 2010 and previously worked in a number of other positions including director of community relations at the Open Hearth, clinic supervisor at the Hartford Dispensary Methadone Clinic, and several positions at the Connecticut Department of Corrections. After retirement, he worked part-time for My People's Clinical Services. He leaves to cherish his memory his relatives previously mentioned, his sister, Mary Lou Watts, two brothers, Sylvester Watts and Elijah Watts, and his mother in law, Adrienne Adams. He also leaves many grandchildren, great-grand children, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends and acquaintances from all walks of life. He was predeceased by both parents, Julia Mae Abrom Davis and Luther Watts, his brothers Mahmoud Ansari and Samuel Davis, his sisters Ethel Scudder, Joann Davis and Kellye Davis, as well as a special aunt Willie Lou Abrom. On Sunday, May 3, 2020 Abdul-Shahid Muhammad Ansari passed away in the comfort of his home surrounded by loved ones. He will be remembered for his patience, humility and dedication to the community. May Allah grant him the reward of Paradise for his excellent example. Services are private, however, if you wish to leave a message of comfort for the Ansari family, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com Memorial contributions can be made to the Muhammad Islamic Center of Greater Hartford, 155 Hungerford St, Hartford, CT 06106 or the Greater Hartford NAACP, P.O. Box 1012, Hartford, CT, 06143.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 5, 2020.