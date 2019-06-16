Flynn Abigail Moriarty Abigail (Moriarty) Flynn, 86, wife of the late John T. ("Jack") Flynn, of Wethersfield, passed away June 10, 2019 in Hartford Hospital, with her family at her side. She was born in Willimantic, daughter of the late Richard T. and Abigail (Murphy) Moriarty, Sr. on February 20, 1933. Abigail was a graduate of Eastern Connecticut State University, with a degree in Education. As a stay at home Mom, she focused on raising her 4 children and was a strong and early advocate for Special Education in Wethersfield. Through their words and example, Abigail and Jack instilled in their children a commitment to community service. Abigail was a longtime member and past Chairman of the Library Board, a member of the League of Women's Voters, a Capitol Tour guide and a volunteer with Connecticut Public Television and the Wethersfield Beautification Committee. Her favorite times, though, came during her family's yearly vacations to Nantucket, where she was surrounded by her family and friends. Abigail leaves her 3 sons and daughter, John C. Flynn and his wife Elizabeth S. Cosgrove of Southington, Timothy M. Flynn of Boston, MA., Brendan T. Flynn and his wife Nancy of Wethersfield and Judith E. Flynn of Glastonbury and her six grandchildren, Sara Rose Flynn, Katherine Elizabeth Flynn, Liam Eoin Flynn, Matthew Eamonn Flynn, Brennan Richard McMahon and Sydney Patricia Abigail McMahon. She is also survived by her brothers Richard T. Moriarty, Jr. and his wife Kyoung Mi Moriarty of VA, and Thomas Moriarty of Old Lyme. A Celebration of Abigail's life will be held Wednesday July 10, 2019 at 10:00am in St. Patrick-St. Anthony Church, 285 Church St., Hartford.The Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Wethersfield has care of the arrangements. Should friends desire, contributions may be made either to Eastern Connecticut State University "ECSU Foundation" or to Autism Speaks, with the notation "Abigail Flynn Memorial." For further information, or to extend condolences, please visit www.Farleysullivan.com. WETHERSFIELD Published in The Hartford Courant on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary