Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home - Wethersfield
34 Beaver Road
Wethersfield, CT 06109-2201
(860) 563-9999
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick-St. Anthony Church
285 Church St.
Hartford, CT
Abigail Flynn Obituary
Abigail (Moriarty) Flynn, 86, wife of the late John T. ("Jack") Flynn, of Wethersfield, passed away June 10, 2019 in Hartford Hospital, with her family at her side. She leaves her 3 sons and daughter, John C. Flynn and his wife Elizabeth S. Cosgrove of Southington, Timothy M. Flynn of Boston, MA., Brendan T. Flynn and his wife Nancy of Wethersfield and Judith E. Flynn of Glastonbury, her six grandchildren, and her brothers Richard T. Moriarty, Jr. and his wife Kyoung Mi Moriarty of VA, and Thomas Moriarty of Old Lyme. A Celebration of Abigail's life will be held Wednesday July 10, 2019 at 10:00am in St. Patrick-St. Anthony Church, 285 Church St., Hartford.The Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Wethersfield has care of the arrangements. For further information, or to extend condolences, please visit www.Farleysullivan.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 7, 2019
