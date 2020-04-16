|
Abraham "Abe" Sigal, 94, of West Hartford, died peacefully Monday, April 13, 2020 at Jefferson House, Newington, CT. Abe was predeceased by the love of his life, Sarah, to whom he was married for over 66 years. Born in Hartford, he was the youngest child of the late Frieda and William Sigal. Abe is survived by his two daughters and their husbands: Shelley and Raymond Zinkerman of Newington, and Marcie and Tom Young of Phoenix, AZ; and his son and his wife, Steve and Penny Sigal of Old Saybrook. He is also survived by four cherished grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren: David Zinkerman and his wife Stephanie (Ella, Ethan and Cameron) of South Glastonbury; Eric Zinkerman and his wife Julia (Leo) of Marietta, GA; Callie Sigal Mattson and her husband Miles (Coralie and Desmond) of Birmingham, MI; and Zachary Sigal and his wife Winnie of Philadelphia, PA (William). He was predeceased by his sisters, Beatrice "Babe" Gold and Sylvia Jacobs. "Uncle Abie" will be missed by many loving nieces and nephews. Abe graduated from Hartford Public High School and enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving from 1943-1946. He graduated from the University of Connecticut under the GI Bill, receiving a degree in Accounting. He married Sarah in 1949 and opened his own accounting business where he made countless friends and business associates. Abe treated everyone fairly and was highly respected in business and in life. Working well into his 80's, he was the long-time Treasurer of the Brahilover Mutual Credit Union, the Central Mutual Credit Union, and the American Mutual Credit Union. Nothing was more important to Abe than his family. Their cottage at Old Colony Beach in Old Lyme was a magnet for family and friends. Abe said buying the cottage "Was the best thing I ever did," and sitting on the porch, listening to his stories will always be a treasured memory. Abe was devoted to his grandchildren and would drop everything for a chance to be with them. In his loving way, he made sure to spend time with each one individually, making a lifetime of memories. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Jefferson House in Newington, who cared for Abe for the last two years, with a special thank you to Monnette Lim. The family also thanks Donna Moses, Abe's caregiver for many years. Donations may be made to the by mail at P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011 or online at http://www.alz.org/join_the_cause_donate.asp, or the organization of your choice. A private, graveside service via Zoom will be held Friday, April 17 at 2pm, and at 5:30 there will be a memorial service via Zoom. May Abe's memory be a blessing and a source of strength. Funeral arrangements provided by Hebrew Funeral Association, West Hartford.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 16, 2020