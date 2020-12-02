1/1
Abraham van Rumund
1934 - 2020
Abraham van Rumund, 86, of Newington, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital, Hartford. He was born in Amsterdam, Netherlands, son of the late Abraham Haak van Rumund and Antonia Cornelia van Rumund, and had lived in Newington for many years. Abraham was a Financial Planner with local insurance companies. He was a member of the Friendship Tuscan Lodge No. 145 and was a past member of the Hartford Saengerbund. He leaves his wife and lifelong friend and companion, Irene van Rumund, of Newington, his 2 sons; Dennis van Rumund and his wife Tina, of Escondido, CA, Earl van Rumund and his wife Julie, of Pittsfield, MA. 7 grandchildren; Eric van Rumund, and his wife Stephanie, David van Rumund, and his wife Nicole, Sophia, Briella, Reagan, and Amada van Rumund, Haiden van Rumund and his wife Cheyenne. 4 great-grandchildren, Kayla, Victoria, Hailey, and Kai. He leaves many friends in the Netherlands. The funeral will be private. To share a memory with the family, please visit www.dillonbaxter.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Dec. 2, 2020.
December 2, 2020
Our sincere sympathies for your loss.
Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home - Wethersfield
