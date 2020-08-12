1/1
Achille Vittorio "Kelly" D'APRILE
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Achille's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Achille "Kelly" Vittorio D'Aprile, 80, of Wethersfield, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 3, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. Born in Hartford on October 26, 1939, he was the son of the late Vito and Anna (DeMichele) D'Aprile. In 1958, Kelly founded Aydee Food Imports on Windsor Street, Hartford and began working side by side with his father Vito at the family business, D & D Market. D & D grew to be the pillar of the Italian American Community on Franklin Avenue in the South End of Hartford. Kelly's dedication and work ethic was unparalleled. He was extremely proud of his Italian heritage and passed it on through his business, family and friends. His son Daniel continues to keep Kelly's legacy flourishing with D&D Market now located in Wethersfield. In 1971, Kelly opened D'Aprile Package Store (next to D&D) specializing in fine wines and liquors. Throughout his life, Kelly has been involved in many successful business ventures. In 1989, Kelly was named Heart Patient of the Year for coronary rehabilitation which won national acclaim for himself and Hartford Hospital. Kelly loved the beach, traveling, harvest fairs, Morgan horses and a great meal with a fine wine. He always said "What's Happy? Happy is a dish of ravioli with a glass of Chianti! Now that's Happy!" In his later years, you could find Kelly every morning having coffee with his cherished, lifelong friends whom he referred to as 'The Boys'. A loving father and grandfather, Kelly will be forever missed by his four children, Daniel V. D'Aprile, Sr. and his wife Rosanna of Wethersfield; their children, Lisa and her husband Jordan Tipson and Daniel V. Jr. and his fiancé Allison Honeyman; Kelly-Jane Kelly and her husband Brian of Wethersfield; their children, Lauren, Andrew and Michael, Elisa-Beth D'Aprile of Old Lyme and Charyl-Ann Stone and her husband Eric of Monroe and their children, Ryan, Erika and Carson. He is also survived by two sisters, Sister Marie D'Aprile, C.P. of Wethersfield and Theresa Crescimanni and her husband Jack of Rocky Hill; former wife Mary Jane D'Aprile of Old Lyme; sister-in-law, Mary Elaine D'Aprile of Canton, MA; several loving nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends including dear friend Patty J. Foley of Newington. He was predeceased by his brother, Benjamin D'Aprile. Funeral services and burial in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford will be private. A Memorial Tribute will be held at a later date to honor and celebrate Kelly's life. Donations in Kelly's memory may be made to the American Heart Association 5 Brookside Dr, Wallingford, CT 06492 or Alzheimer's Association 200 Executive Blvd S #4b, Southington, CT 06489. The D'Esopo Funeral Chapel of Wethersfield has been entrusted with arrangements. To share a memory of Kelly, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
277 Folly Brook Boulevard
Wethersfield, CT 06109
8605636117
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
August 11, 2020
I am so sad at the sudden passing of my good neighbor Kelly. I will miss our little conversations and the times he has helped me when needed. I will think of him every day when i look over at the empty parking space next to mine in the garage. My sincere sympathy to his entire family on this sudden loss.
Carol Dean
August 11, 2020
We are deeply sorry to hear of the loss of Kelly. we go back along way to windsor st. d&d's. he or brother ben watched for my brothers and I daily with our bag of pumpkin seeds....which we purchased after school .Over the yrs we lost touch. He was a really good natured nice guy. , He will be missed by many.We will keep him in our prayers. RIP , KELLY ,MAY GOD BLESS YOU ALWAYS........
Nancy Gagliardi Murray
Acquaintance
August 12, 2020
Our deepest condolences on your loss. The D’Esopo Family.
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved