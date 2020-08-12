Achille "Kelly" Vittorio D'Aprile, 80, of Wethersfield, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 3, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. Born in Hartford on October 26, 1939, he was the son of the late Vito and Anna (DeMichele) D'Aprile. In 1958, Kelly founded Aydee Food Imports on Windsor Street, Hartford and began working side by side with his father Vito at the family business, D & D Market. D & D grew to be the pillar of the Italian American Community on Franklin Avenue in the South End of Hartford. Kelly's dedication and work ethic was unparalleled. He was extremely proud of his Italian heritage and passed it on through his business, family and friends. His son Daniel continues to keep Kelly's legacy flourishing with D&D Market now located in Wethersfield. In 1971, Kelly opened D'Aprile Package Store (next to D&D) specializing in fine wines and liquors. Throughout his life, Kelly has been involved in many successful business ventures. In 1989, Kelly was named Heart Patient of the Year for coronary rehabilitation which won national acclaim for himself and Hartford Hospital. Kelly loved the beach, traveling, harvest fairs, Morgan horses and a great meal with a fine wine. He always said "What's Happy? Happy is a dish of ravioli with a glass of Chianti! Now that's Happy!" In his later years, you could find Kelly every morning having coffee with his cherished, lifelong friends whom he referred to as 'The Boys'. A loving father and grandfather, Kelly will be forever missed by his four children, Daniel V. D'Aprile, Sr. and his wife Rosanna of Wethersfield; their children, Lisa and her husband Jordan Tipson and Daniel V. Jr. and his fiancé Allison Honeyman; Kelly-Jane Kelly and her husband Brian of Wethersfield; their children, Lauren, Andrew and Michael, Elisa-Beth D'Aprile of Old Lyme and Charyl-Ann Stone and her husband Eric of Monroe and their children, Ryan, Erika and Carson. He is also survived by two sisters, Sister Marie D'Aprile, C.P. of Wethersfield and Theresa Crescimanni and her husband Jack of Rocky Hill; former wife Mary Jane D'Aprile of Old Lyme; sister-in-law, Mary Elaine D'Aprile of Canton, MA; several loving nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends including dear friend Patty J. Foley of Newington. He was predeceased by his brother, Benjamin D'Aprile. Funeral services and burial in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford will be private. A Memorial Tribute will be held at a later date to honor and celebrate Kelly's life. Donations in Kelly's memory may be made to the American Heart Association
