We are deeply sorry to hear of the loss of Kelly. we go back along way to windsor st. d&d's. he or brother ben watched for my brothers and I daily with our bag of pumpkin seeds....which we purchased after school .Over the yrs we lost touch. He was a really good natured nice guy. , He will be missed by many.We will keep him in our prayers. RIP , KELLY ,MAY GOD BLESS YOU ALWAYS........

Nancy Gagliardi Murray

Acquaintance