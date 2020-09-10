1/1
Ada L. Suarez
Ada L. Suarez, 60, of South Windsor, beloved sister, aunt, and friend, passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Born in the Dominican Republic and raised in Puerto Rico she graduated from American University with her BA in Social Work and earned her MSW at UCONN. She was a Social Worker Community Advocate with the Office of Protection and Advocacy for Persons with Disabilities with the State of CT 29 years retiring in 2017. An active member of Phillips Metropolitan CME Church, Hartford especially working in missions traveling the world on the Lord's work in Haiti, Africa, Israel, and Spain networking for the common good and expanding the Kingdom of God. Among her many friends and co workers she leaves two brothers Moises and David Cordero; sisters Ruth Cordero, Ivonn and Providencia Suarez, and Loida Capo; and among many nieces and nephews her nephew Manuel A. Brito. Her family will receive friends Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 9:30 am- 10:15 am followed by a Funeral Service at 10:15 am at the Lodge Community Chapel, 130 Deerfield Road, Windsor. Burial will follow in Mount Saint Benedict Cemetery. Please wear masks and observe social distancing rules. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Missions Fund c/o Phillips Metropolitan CME Church, 2500 Main Street, Hartford, CT. For directions or condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com. To view the service online please use the following link: http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/28223899.

Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
09:30 - 10:15 AM
Lodge Community Chapel
SEP
12
Funeral service
10:15 AM
Lodge Community Chapel
Memories & Condolences
September 9, 2020
Sleep in Heavenly Peace Ada
Miss G.
September 9, 2020
An amazing woman gone too soon. I will cherish the memories created during our 17yrs of being co-workers/friends. Rest In Peace Amiga!
Wanda Rivera
Friend
September 9, 2020
I met Ada when she came to the Office of Protection and Advocacy as a student intern, and was immediately impressed by her warmth, friendly caring interactions with everyone she came in contact with, and her sincere desire to help others. Her work at Protection and Advocacy for Persons with Disabilities involved a large amount of community outreach , and helping to build alliances ... she was extremely well liked and respected .. a truly good person who attracted all with her beautiful smile and spirit..
My deepest sympathy to Ada’s family and friends for your loss..
Elizabeth Daly
Coworker
