I met Ada when she came to the Office of Protection and Advocacy as a student intern, and was immediately impressed by her warmth, friendly caring interactions with everyone she came in contact with, and her sincere desire to help others. Her work at Protection and Advocacy for Persons with Disabilities involved a large amount of community outreach , and helping to build alliances ... she was extremely well liked and respected .. a truly good person who attracted all with her beautiful smile and spirit..

My deepest sympathy to Ada’s family and friends for your loss..

Elizabeth Daly

Coworker