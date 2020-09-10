Ada L. Suarez, 60, of South Windsor, beloved sister, aunt, and friend, passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Born in the Dominican Republic and raised in Puerto Rico she graduated from American University with her BA in Social Work and earned her MSW at UCONN. She was a Social Worker Community Advocate with the Office of Protection and Advocacy for Persons with Disabilities with the State of CT 29 years retiring in 2017. An active member of Phillips Metropolitan CME Church, Hartford especially working in missions traveling the world on the Lord's work in Haiti, Africa, Israel, and Spain networking for the common good and expanding the Kingdom of God. Among her many friends and co workers she leaves two brothers Moises and David Cordero; sisters Ruth Cordero, Ivonn and Providencia Suarez, and Loida Capo; and among many nieces and nephews her nephew Manuel A. Brito. Her family will receive friends Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 9:30 am- 10:15 am followed by a Funeral Service at 10:15 am at the Lodge Community Chapel, 130 Deerfield Road, Windsor. Burial will follow in Mount Saint Benedict Cemetery. Please wear masks and observe social distancing rules. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Missions Fund c/o Phillips Metropolitan CME Church, 2500 Main Street, Hartford, CT. For directions or condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
. To view the service online please use the following link: http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/28223899
.