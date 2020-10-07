1/1
Adaliz Luciano
Adaliz Luciano, 70, of West Hartford born October 3, 1950, in Arecibo, Puerto Rico passed away peacefully after a long 17 year battle with Alzheimers. She is survived by her loving husband Miguel A. Lopez, and her four children; Madeline Lopez, Marisol and her husband Jaime Rios, Janet and her husband Edsel "Chuckie" Rodriguez, and Miguel A. Lopez Jr. and his wife Marisol. She has sixteen grandchildren, she was predeceased by one. She also has six great-grandchildren. Anyone who knew Adaliz, knew she was "the life of the party". She loved music and dancing which she passed down to all her children. She instilled strong family values that we will continue to treasure and pass on to our children. The funeral liturgy will be held Friday, (October 9th), at 10:00 a.m. in the Cathedral of St Joseph, 140 Farmington Ave. Hartford, followed by burial in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, we kindly request that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 7, 2020.
