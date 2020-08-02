1/1
Adam Dudkiewicz
1956 - 2020
New Britain, CT – Adam Zbigniew Dudkiewicz died peacefully at his home on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 with his life partner of twenty-nine years, (Eliza)Beth Fisher, at his side. The cause was cancer. Adam was born in Trenton, New Jersey on November 9, 1956, the son of Rozalia Strutynska-Dudkiewicz and Adam Stanislaus Dudkiewicz. Adam's mother survived a Nazi slave labor camp and his father was a member of the Polish partisans who fought the Nazi occupation of Poland and later, the Soviet occupation. The neighborhood where Adam grew up was populated with first and second generation immigrants from Poland and other European countries who shared personal experiences with the ravages of the Second World War. Adam attended Divine Word Seminary and graduated from Notre Dame High School. He attended Rutgers University where he studied theatre and drama. He went on to work for many years as a commercial real estate agent in the Hartford area. Adam was active in local theater productions where he often received rave reviews for his performances. He was a voracious reader, and an avid storyteller with a quick wit and a great sense of humor. He loved sports and was always ready for a challenge on the golf course, the basketball court or the ping pong table. Besides his partner, Adam is survived by his sister, Lillian Dudkiewicz-Clayman of Port Jefferson, NY and her husband Roger, his nieces, Hope Laquerre, Marlee Forsthoffer, and Jessica Forsthoffer of Henderson, Nevada, Rebecca Clayman of San Francisco, California, David Clayman of Denver, Colorado and George Duke of Hoboken, New Jersey and their families, including five grandnephews and a grandniece. Adam was predeceased by his parents, his sister Wanda Forsthoffer and brother, George Dudkiewicz. Because of the Covid virus, a memorial celebration of Adam's life will be held in the spring of 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations in Adam's memory can be made to Hartford HealthCare Hospice, 1290 Silas Deane Highway, Wethersfield, CT 06109.

Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
August 1, 2020
Beth my thoughts and prayers are with you. May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Damita Kimble Privott
August 1, 2020
My condolences Beth to you and your family for the loss of your best friend, partners for life may Adam Rest In Peace.
Priscilla Grzybowski
July 31, 2020
My sincere condolences to Beth, Adam's partner, and to Lillian, Adam's sister, and to their families. Our thoughts are with you all at this moment.
Walt KIta
July 31, 2020
