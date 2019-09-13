Home

POWERED BY

Services
A.W. Carlson Funeral Home
45 Franklin Square
New Britain, CT 06051
(860) 225-6361
Resources
More Obituaries for Adam Schienda
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adam J. Schienda


1984 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Adam J. Schienda Obituary
Adam J. Schienda, 35, of Farmington, husband of Melissa Guay, passed away Monday (September 2, 2019) at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford. Born in New Britain, son of Donna (Loiselle) Schienda of Farmington and the late Alan B. Schienda, Sr., Adam was a former Bristol resident moving to Farmington in 2016. Adam attended Manchester Community College and was a cook at several area restaurants. As a final gesture in his memory, Adam's usable organs were donated to be used by others that needed transplants. Besides his wife Melissa and his mother Donna, he is survived by four stepchildren, Jessica, Jennifer, Zachary and Jaden; a brother, Alan Schienda, Jr. of Farmington; a sister, Alonna Pitreau and her husband Brian of Falmouth, ME; two nieces and a nephew, Eliza, Caroline and Desmond Pitreau; as well as aunts, uncles and many friends. Private graveside services will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Farmington. There are no calling hours. The Carlson Funeral Home, New Britain is assisting with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Adam's memory to New England Donor Services, 60 First Avenue, Waltham, MA 02451. To share a memory or note of sympathy, please go to www.carlsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Adam's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now