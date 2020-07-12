Adam Winslow Leighton, 87, of Simsbury, beloved husband of Gail (Walker) Leighton, died Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford. He was born November 17, 1932 in Portland, ME, son of the late William Ernest and Florence (Mosher) Leighton and had lived in Cape Elizabeth, Portland, and Yarmouth, ME and Syracuse, NY prior to moving to Simsbury 50 years ago. Adam was a proud veteran of the United States Navy, honorably discharged as a Master Helmsman in 1956. He obtained his Bachelor's Degree from the University of Maine, Class of 1959. Mr. Leighton was employed at Travelers Insurance Company from 1960-1990 and retired from CIGNA as a Director in 1997. Adam was a long time member of the Simsbury United Methodist Church, was a Freemason, Valley Lodge #36 in Simsbury and as an avid golfer was a member of the Simsbury Farms Men's Club for 40 years. He was a devoted fan of the Boston Red Sox and Celtics, New York Giants, New England Patriots and the UCONN Huskies. In addition to his beloved wife of 60 years, Adam is survived by his son, Adam Walker Leighton and his wife Susanne of West Simsbury; his granddaughters, Abigail Leighton of Moab, UT and Elizabeth Leighton of West Simsbury and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Capt. Richard Leighton, USN and his sister, Miriam "Mimi" Mayo, both of Maine. A celebration of his life will be held at 3:00 PM on Thursday, July 16th at the Vincent Funeral Home, 880 Hopmeadow Street in Simsbury. Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM. Private burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Portland, ME at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
. Please RSVP to attend services by visiting Adam's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com
or to leave an online tribute.