A celebration of his life will be held at 3:00 PM TODAY, July 16th at the Vincent Funeral Home, 880 Hopmeadow Street in Simsbury. Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM. Those who can not attend may visit Adam's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com to watch the live stream of his service starting at 3:00 PM.