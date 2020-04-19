|
On April 14, 2020, the Lord blew the trumpet for Ms. Adean Battle, 77, of West Hartford, CT, as she entered the kingdom of Heaven. She was born July 13, 1942 in Leslie, GA to the late Rufus Sr. and Plummie Lee Battle. She relocated to Hartford, CT at a young age where she settled down with the late Robert Lee Harvey. She leaves to cherish her memory, her son Gary R. Battle and grandson Gary S. Battle, two sisters and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. A drive-thru visitation will take place on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 from 9:30A.M.-10:30A.M., at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service, 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT; followed by a private interment. To leave a message of comfort for the Battle family and view the full obituary, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 19, 2020