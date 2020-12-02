Adela Rodriguez Quinonez (86) of Hartford, CT quietly passed away at home on the morning of November 26, 2020. Adela was born to Teodoro Rodriguez and Mercedes Cruz in Juana Diaz, Puerto Rico on July 14, 1934. She moved to Hartford, CT in 1953. She worked at the ITT Sheraton/Hilton from 1976-1997 before retiring. She is survived by her loving children Jose, Wilfredo, Alberto and his wife Mercedes, Wanda and her husband Luis Medina, Luis, William, Israel, Javier, and Lisette Torres. She is predeceased by her life partner Angel Luis Santana aka "Gui" and her daughter Brenda Manson. Adela leaves behind 31 grandchildren, 38 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. Services will be held on Thursday December 3, from 11 am to 1 pm at De Leon Funeral Home, 104 Main Street, Hartford, CT 06106



