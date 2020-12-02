1/1
Adela Rodriguez Quinonez
1934 - 2020
Adela Rodriguez Quinonez (86) of Hartford, CT quietly passed away at home on the morning of November 26, 2020. Adela was born to Teodoro Rodriguez and Mercedes Cruz in Juana Diaz, Puerto Rico on July 14, 1934. She moved to Hartford, CT in 1953. She worked at the ITT Sheraton/Hilton from 1976-1997 before retiring. She is survived by her loving children Jose, Wilfredo, Alberto and his wife Mercedes, Wanda and her husband Luis Medina, Luis, William, Israel, Javier, and Lisette Torres. She is predeceased by her life partner Angel Luis Santana aka "Gui" and her daughter Brenda Manson. Adela leaves behind 31 grandchildren, 38 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. Services will be held on Thursday December 3, from 11 am to 1 pm at De Leon Funeral Home, 104 Main Street, Hartford, CT 06106

Published in Hartford Courant on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Service
11:00 - 01:00 PM
DeLeon Funeral Home
DeLeon Funeral Home
104 Main Street
Hartford, CT 06106
(860) 522-3735
Memories & Condolences
December 1, 2020
My prayers go out to a wonderful woman I worked with at the Sheridan hotel she was like a mother to me I known her for 38 years I will miss you dearly may God bless you and perfect you until I seeyou again love your son james pelletier
James pelletier
Family
December 1, 2020
Love You Mami... I'll save you some coffee
Bendición
Lucy Cardona
Family
December 2, 2020
With deepest sympathy during your time of mourning.
DeLeon Funeral Home
