Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home
50 Naubuc Avenue
Glastonbury, CT 06033
(860) 633-2521
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Community of Ss. Isadore & Maria Parish, St. Paul Church
2577 Main St.
Glastonbury, CT
Adelaide L. Andrews


1915 - 2019
Adelaide L. Andrews Obituary
Adelaide L. (McKinney) Andrews, 103, of Glastonbury, passed away Friday, August 23, 2019 in Manchester. Wife of the late Willard R. Andrews for 70 years. Born in Dayton, Ohio, September 12, 1915, the daughter of Raymond C. and Blanche (Lawrence) McKinney and the step-daughter of Augusta (Thomann) McKinney. Adelaide was a communicant of St. Paul's Church, Glastonbury; member and past president of League of Sacred Heart. She enjoyed Round and Square dancing with Bill, traveling near and far. She also enjoyed holiday cooking, sewing, making beaded Christmas ornaments and camping with family and friends, especially in Florida. She is survived by 4 children, Gilbert & Mary Andrews of East Hartford, Louise Macca of East Hartford, Gary Andrews of Norwalk and David & Brenda Andrews of Hebron; nine grandchildren, Gilbert, William, Christopher, Jeffrey, Scott, Paul, Karolyn, Devin & Stratton; as well as six great grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter. In addition to Williard, Adelaide is predeceased by her four siblings and their spouses, Agnes Kelley, Walter & Raymond McKinney and Margaret Cox. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the Westside Care Center, Manchester for their kindness and care they provided to Adelaide. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 10am in the Community of Ss. Isadore & Maria Parish, St. Paul Church, 2577 Main St., Glastonbury (attendees are asked to go directly to the Church). Burial will follow in Green Cemetery, Hubbard St., Glastonbury. Adelaide's funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Glastonbury. The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to the Glastonbury Volunteer Ambulance Association, 2112 Main St. Glastonbury, CT 06033. To extend online condolences and/or share a memory, please visit farleysullivan.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 27, 2019
